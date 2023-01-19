Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of TAP opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

