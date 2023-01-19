Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after buying an additional 696,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,993,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,781,000 after buying an additional 1,122,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.