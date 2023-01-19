Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.1% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.