Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 55,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

