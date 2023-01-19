Pax Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $877.39 million and $1.69 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004786 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000969 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011929 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.