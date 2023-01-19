Pennon Group Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.59) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,040 ($12.69) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.