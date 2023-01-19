Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 1.1 %
PEBK opened at $32.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.38%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
See Also
