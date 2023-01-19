PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

