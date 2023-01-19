Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYNKF remained flat at $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

