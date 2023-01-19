Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

