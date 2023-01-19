Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 6.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 119,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 204,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE PFE opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $252.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

