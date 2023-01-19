PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.