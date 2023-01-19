PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,228. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.