PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,228. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ)
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.