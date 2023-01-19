Piper Sandler Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $293.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $264.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.50. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

