POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.20

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 62531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
POET Technologies Trading Up 8.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
