PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.24.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

PPG stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $162.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.