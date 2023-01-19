Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.60

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$116.60 and last traded at C$115.94, with a volume of 69993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$109.98.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.90.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
