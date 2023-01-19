Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.06

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 7261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Premier Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

About Premier Oil

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

