Presima Securities ULC Buys 34,800 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 88.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 458,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 9,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,116. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

