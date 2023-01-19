Presima Securities ULC Cuts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Presima Securities ULC lessened its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

