Presima Securities ULC Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.39. 13,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,572. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

