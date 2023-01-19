Presima Securities ULC Sells 12,700 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.46. 13,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

