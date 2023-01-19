Presima Securities ULC Sells 7,100 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group makes up about 2.2% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.
PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
