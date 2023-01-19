Prom Trading 4% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Prom has a market cap of $78.17 million and $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.28 or 0.00020576 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.56035268 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,782,896.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

