ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

ProPetro Stock Down 8.1 %

ProPetro stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro



ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

