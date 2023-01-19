Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Prosegur Cash Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.
About Prosegur Cash
