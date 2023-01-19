Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGUCY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815. Prosegur Cash has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Rating)

Read More

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.