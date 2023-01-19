ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.69

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.08. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 211,945 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

