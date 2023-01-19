Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Down 1.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.24. 43,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 116,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 million. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

