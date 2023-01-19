Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $49.86 on Thursday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

