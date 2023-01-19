Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Update

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $93.77. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after acquiring an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

