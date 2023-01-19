Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.73 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010912 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $238.19 million and $34.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.18 or 0.07339919 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00076215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00029003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,500,806 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

