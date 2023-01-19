Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $810.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.