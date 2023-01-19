Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the December 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,685,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,096. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $591.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Rackspace Technology

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

In related news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.