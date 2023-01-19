RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of RDCM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.98.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
