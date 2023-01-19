RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RDCM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596. The firm has a market cap of $159.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in RADCOM during the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.