Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 10.1 %

Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

