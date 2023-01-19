Rathbones Group Plc Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

