Raymond James Comments on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$157.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

