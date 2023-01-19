Raymond James Lowers Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.66 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
