REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in December

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,691,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.
REC Silicon ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
