REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 35.3% in December

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,287,600 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,691,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 532.0 days.

REC Silicon ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNWEF remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.