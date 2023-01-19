ReddCoin Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $4,248.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00398218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016540 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

