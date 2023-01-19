Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, January 20th.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.