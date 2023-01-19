Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

