Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sells $584,360.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $282,520.00.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,311. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $35.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 17,136.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,169,000 after acquiring an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,727 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

