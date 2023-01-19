Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 278,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,032. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.