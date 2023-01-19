Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Relief Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 278,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,032. Relief Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

