RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.07. 198,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,835. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

