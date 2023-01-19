Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.60

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.60 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 354011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.80 ($0.99).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £144.06 million and a P/E ratio of 1,154.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.71%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

