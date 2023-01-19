Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in December

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,339,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 12,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45,849.0 days.
Resona Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS RSNHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.
About Resona
