Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Up 51.9% in December

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,339,600 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 12,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45,849.0 days.

Resona Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS RSNHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

