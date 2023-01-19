Reviewing Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Capgemini’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 2.00 $300,000.00 $0.27 83.44 Capgemini $21.49 billion 1.53 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bowman Consulting Group and Capgemini, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capgemini 0 2 4 0 2.67

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Capgemini has a consensus price target of $215.20, indicating a potential upside of 469.61%. Given Capgemini’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capgemini is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Capgemini on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The company was founded by Serge Kampf on October 1, 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

