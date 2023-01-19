Reviewing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CONMED alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

CONMED has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.58, meaning that its stock price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.89 $62.54 million ($2.95) -32.45 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 9.05 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

CONMED beats Yubo International Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Yubo International Biotech

(Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.