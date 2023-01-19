Reviewing Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kalera Public has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kalera Public and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A S&W Seed $71.35 million 0.94 -$36.40 million ($0.86) -1.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kalera Public has higher earnings, but lower revenue than S&W Seed.

15.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kalera Public and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% S&W Seed -45.59% -57.59% -22.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kalera Public and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kalera Public currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.89%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Summary

Kalera Public beats S&W Seed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

